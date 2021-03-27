Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $84.07 Million Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 89,221 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.45% of Kansas City Southern worth $84,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth $5,756,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 243.2% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KSU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

KSU stock opened at $253.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $115.90 and a 52-week high of $260.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $693.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.65 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

