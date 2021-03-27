Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 29,182 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.81% of Bunge worth $74,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Bunge by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Bunge during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Bunge news, Director Grain Co Continental sold 49,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $3,831,356.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,865,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,099,256.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $86,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707 over the last ninety days. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $79.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.30 and its 200 day moving average is $63.40. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $32.68 and a 1 year high of $82.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

