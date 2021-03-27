Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 529,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,870 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.49% of Sun Communities worth $80,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.8% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

SUI stock opened at $150.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $157.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.57.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.