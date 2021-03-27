Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New $73.73 Million Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,561,794 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,727,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.69% of Lumen Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.26.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

