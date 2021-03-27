Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New $84.59 Million Investment in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 944,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,588,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.78% of Emergent BioSolutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,815,000 after buying an additional 168,549 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,081,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,913,000 after purchasing an additional 188,179 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,935,000 after purchasing an additional 388,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 629,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,375,000 after purchasing an additional 166,325 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $2,409,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,562,863.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,094 shares of company stock worth $5,181,081. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBS. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $94.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $137.61. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.57.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.39 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

