Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New Investment in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,642,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,211,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.93% of Shattuck Labs as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,082,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,566,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,094,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,406,000.

STTK opened at $30.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.09. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STTK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shattuck Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It also holds a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to develop SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma.

