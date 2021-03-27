Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.51% of Thor Industries worth $77,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in Thor Industries by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 113,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after buying an additional 18,032 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1,224.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 236,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $930,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

In other news, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,261.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,388 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on THO. TheStreet raised shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Thor Industries stock opened at $133.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 2.42. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.43 and a 52-week high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.