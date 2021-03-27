Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,118,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445,412 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.03% of Americold Realty Trust worth $79,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,225,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,382,000 after buying an additional 797,632 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,611,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,792,000 after buying an additional 499,041 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,058,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,849,000 after buying an additional 281,924 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 9,964.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,660,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,981,000 after buying an additional 4,614,313 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,476,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,111,000 after purchasing an additional 317,891 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $7,070,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,626,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,073,681.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,545 shares of company stock worth $8,347,220 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.56, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average is $35.88. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COLD. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

