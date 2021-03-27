Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 14,299 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,299 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of JD.com worth $75,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JD. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 116,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,480 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 397,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,838,000 after purchasing an additional 261,692 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.30.

JD.com stock opened at $82.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.26 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.38.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

