Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 285,985 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,925,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,985 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 4.03% of Yext worth $77,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Yext by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Yext by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yext by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Yext by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yext alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.95.

In related news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 9,227 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $140,434.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,882,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,864,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $145,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,134.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 827,839 shares of company stock worth $14,590,570 in the last ninety days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $14.30 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yext Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.