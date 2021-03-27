Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 338,395 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 810,897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 338,395 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.01% of Itron worth $77,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,991,000 after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Itron by 11.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itron alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Itron in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Itron in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.45.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $89.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -55.07 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.38. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.59 and a 12 month high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $525.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.