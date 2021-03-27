Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 42,439 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 42,439 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.51% of Wix.com worth $71,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,069,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,220 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,685,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $671,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $656,958,000 after purchasing an additional 270,904 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,054,000 after purchasing an additional 321,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $207,201,000 after purchasing an additional 125,117 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIX stock opened at $280.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $307.08 and a 200 day moving average of $271.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of -108.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $292.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Wix.com from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.82.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

