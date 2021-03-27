Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 4,767,117 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,360,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,767,117 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.80% of MGM Growth Properties worth $73,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGP. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 97,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 40,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGP opened at $32.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.70. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 66.82 and a beta of 0.76.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

