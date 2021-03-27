Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 85,719 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,057,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,719 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.03% of Redfin worth $72,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Redfin during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Redfin during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Redfin alerts:

RDFN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their target price on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $2,192,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 308,009 shares in the company, valued at $20,775,207.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 112,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,701,443.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,500 shares of company stock worth $5,619,755. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $64.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -128.42 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.74. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.