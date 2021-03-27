Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 383,090 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.79% of Carter’s worth $73,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Carter’s by 66.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,410,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $292,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,989 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Carter’s by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,788,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,318,000 after purchasing an additional 85,661 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,894,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,253,000 after buying an additional 124,235 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 427.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,164,000 after buying an additional 621,563 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 762,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,738,000 after buying an additional 72,611 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $90.53 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $105.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $989.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

