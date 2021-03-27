Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,922,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 235,937 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.31% of Steven Madden worth $67,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Steven Madden by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $1,015,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 912,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,309,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $207,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,203 shares of company stock worth $1,287,661. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.31 million. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

