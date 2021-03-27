Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Short Interest Down 81.8% in March

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the February 28th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JAPAY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.67. 39,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,644. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. Japan Tobacco has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.42.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Japan Tobacco had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Japan Tobacco will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Japan Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Japan Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, smokeless tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

