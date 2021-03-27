Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) Short Interest Update

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 1,041.7% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

JSHLY traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $16.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,662. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12. Jardine Strategic has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Jardine Strategic alerts:

About Jardine Strategic

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering and construction, transport services, and insurance broking businesses in Greater China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is also involved in the property investment and development, food retailing, restaurants, hotels, motor vehicles and related activities, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

Further Reading: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Strategic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Strategic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.