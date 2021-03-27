Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) Short Interest Update

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 1,041.7% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
JSHLY traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $16.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,662. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12. Jardine Strategic has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
About Jardine Strategic
