Jarvis+ (JAR) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.30 Million

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. During the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $260,410.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00021661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00048021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $342.97 or 0.00625483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00065076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00023421 BTC.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

Jarvis+ (CRYPTO:JAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

