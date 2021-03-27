Jarvis Network (JRT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $517,087.00

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. One Jarvis Network token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and $517,087.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00058637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.69 or 0.00243498 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.98 or 0.00847046 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00049611 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00073651 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00031918 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Jarvis Network Token Profile

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars.

