Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for General Mills in a report released on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GIS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.40.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $60.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills has a 1 year low of $48.90 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,698,000 after buying an additional 430,745 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,660,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,619,000 after purchasing an additional 42,471 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,008,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,294,000 after purchasing an additional 102,698 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,642,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,955,000 after purchasing an additional 94,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

