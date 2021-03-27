Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Kroger in a report released on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Kroger’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KR. Telsey Advisory Group cut The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

The Kroger stock opened at $37.23 on Thursday. The Kroger has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, Director Ronald Sargent purchased 3,200 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,858. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,651 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in The Kroger by 316.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,313,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,336,000 after buying an additional 998,368 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in The Kroger by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 170,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,532,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,179,000 after purchasing an additional 390,069 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $847,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,644,000 after purchasing an additional 630,889 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

