JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $27.74

JKX Oil & Gas plc (LON:JKX) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.74 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 24.45 ($0.32). JKX Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 26.25 ($0.34), with a volume of 112,292 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 27.74. The company has a market cap of £45.08 million and a P/E ratio of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

JKX Oil & Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ukraine, Russia, and Hungary. It has total reserves of approximately 84.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

