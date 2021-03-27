JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the February 28th total of 49,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 433,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of JMP Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of JMP Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get JMP Group alerts:

Shares of JMP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.85. 49,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,034. JMP Group has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $115.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.27. JMP Group had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $53.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that JMP Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 13,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $82,863.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 54,965 shares of company stock worth $331,583. Company insiders own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JMP Group stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 92,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.47% of JMP Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.