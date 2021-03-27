Jobchain (JOB) Trading Down 18% Over Last 7 Days

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $18.81 million and $672,146.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jobchain token can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jobchain has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00021485 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00047803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.57 or 0.00616089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00064964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00022958 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

JOB is a token. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,550,008,293 tokens. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

