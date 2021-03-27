John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the February 28th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 5.1% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

HPI traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.00. 40,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,706. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

