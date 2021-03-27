Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) will post sales of $5.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.68 billion and the lowest is $5.45 billion. Johnson Controls International posted sales of $5.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year sales of $23.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.05 billion to $23.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.03 billion to $24.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,345. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $295,934,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 442.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,182,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,667,000 after buying an additional 1,779,597 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,397,000 after buying an additional 1,742,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,184,000 after buying an additional 1,472,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 70.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day moving average is $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

