Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Down 84.9% in March

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 84.9% from the February 28th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS JBAXY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.06. The company had a trading volume of 63,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,606. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $13.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a $0.4639 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides private banking products and services to private clients worldwide. Its wealth management solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

