JulSwap (JULD) Market Capitalization Achieves $103.95 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $103.95 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000372 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00058393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.20 or 0.00245147 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $473.75 or 0.00846514 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00049959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00074375 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00030767 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,829,140 tokens. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

JulSwap Token Trading

