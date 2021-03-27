Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,821 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 43.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,387 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 36,228 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 57,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 63,232 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 55.8% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,834 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 17,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 36.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $155,685.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,852.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

NYSE JNPR opened at $25.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.