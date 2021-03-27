Jupiter (JUP) Price Reaches $0.0748

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. Jupiter has a market cap of $9.50 million and approximately $6.09 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0748 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00058212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.90 or 0.00235896 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $489.28 or 0.00875035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00049131 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00075095 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00031578 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

