JUST Price Hits $0.0937 (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last week, JUST has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a market cap of $211.85 million and $302.08 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0937 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00058102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.80 or 0.00243451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $480.98 or 0.00855975 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00049808 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00073928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00030728 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

