Juventus Fan Token Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week (JUV)

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Juventus Fan Token has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Juventus Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $18.34 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juventus Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $13.94 or 0.00024717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Juventus Fan Token alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00021135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00047821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $345.73 or 0.00613130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00065174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00022963 BTC.

About Juventus Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokens are generally assets that can represent proof of ownership or even membership. As tokens are already being used for a wide range of purposes, many specialized blockchains have been developed with native intent to support tokens, the most common of which is currently Ethereum and their ERC standard tokens. Socios.com is an app for football (soccer) fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support by acquiring club-specific Fan tokens. Chiliz ($CHZ) is an ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum blockchain that serves as the digital currency for the chiliZ and Socios.com platform. In launching their platform, alongside other sports blockchain ventures, a new category of token has emerged — the Fan Token. Once onboard the Socios.com platform, yet to-be-announced club partners host what has been called a Fan Token Offering (FTO). Fans must purchase $CHZ via a cryptocurrency exchange in order to acquire Fan Tokens. These tokens — which are specific to a team or club — are a finite, digital asset that provide access to an encrypted ledger of voting and membership rights ownership. Established in 1897, Juventus FC has become a powerhouse in both Serie A and international competition. As of 2020, the club boasts 50 domestic and 11 international titles. The 2 time UEFA Champions League winners – a twin highlight of their many accolades – have a reputation for aggressive expansion and growth, as well as being a consistent threat on the pitch season in and season out. “

Buying and Selling Juventus Fan Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juventus Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juventus Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Juventus Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juventus Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.