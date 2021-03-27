Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) Short Interest Up 2,300.0% in March

Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,701,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of KALTF stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,950. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Kalytera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.25.
Kalytera Therapeutics Company Profile
