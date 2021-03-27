Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,811 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.23% of Kaman worth $35,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KAMN. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kaman by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,250,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,926,000 after acquiring an additional 302,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaman by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,468,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,266,000 after acquiring an additional 217,614 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Kaman by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,108,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,179,000 after acquiring an additional 134,668 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Kaman by 960.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 84,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 76,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of Kaman by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 472,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 33,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaman alerts:

NYSE:KAMN opened at $52.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,754.58 and a beta of 1.26. Kaman Co. has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $59.79.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $185.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.90 million. Kaman had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.