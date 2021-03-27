Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,391,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 834,903 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Kansas City Southern worth $284,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 138,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,330,000 after acquiring an additional 44,596 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 9,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 411,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,069,000 after acquiring an additional 89,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $253.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $115.90 and a fifty-two week high of $260.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.80 and a 200 day moving average of $198.50.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $693.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.30%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.