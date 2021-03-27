Kava (KAVA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $24.61 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Kava has a market cap of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.70 or 0.00268440 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00017600 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00009540 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,178.59 or 0.03906692 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006019 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars.

