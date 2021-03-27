KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KBCSY shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of KBC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $36.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.52. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $38.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.77.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that KBC Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

