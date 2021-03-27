KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.
Several research analysts have weighed in on KBCSY shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of KBC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th.
OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $36.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.52. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $38.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.77.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th.
About KBC Group
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.
