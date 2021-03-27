KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Update

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,600 shares, a growth of 273.8% from the February 28th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
KDDIY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on KDDI in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
KDDIY stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.56. The company had a trading volume of 133,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,315. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59. The company has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.11. KDDI has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
About KDDI
KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.
