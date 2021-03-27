KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Update

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,600 shares, a growth of 273.8% from the February 28th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

KDDIY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on KDDI in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

KDDIY stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.56. The company had a trading volume of 133,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,315. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59. The company has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.11. KDDI has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KDDI will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About KDDI

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.

