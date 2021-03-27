Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,199 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,517 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.47% of Kearny Financial worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRNY. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kearny Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,891 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Kearny Financial by 8.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Kearny Financial by 121.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 37,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kearny Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,701,000 after acquiring an additional 108,784 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 107.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 232,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Also, Director Raymond E. Chandonnet sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $38,360.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $93,280. Insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNY opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.74. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $13.34.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 17.45%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Kearny Financial Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

