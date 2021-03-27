Keep Network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.79 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001062 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $298.50 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00021221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00048131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.42 or 0.00617605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00065290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00023000 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 499,763,397 coins. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars.

