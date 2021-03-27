Keep3rV1 Trading Down 14.6% Over Last 7 Days (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be purchased for about $235.09 or 0.00417865 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $47.02 million and $3.35 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00058368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.96 or 0.00241665 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.68 or 0.00843744 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00049421 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00073857 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00031769 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

