KeeperDAO (ROOK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.72 Million

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last week, KeeperDAO has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One KeeperDAO token can now be bought for approximately $328.68 or 0.00585819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $11.97 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00058520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.50 or 0.00223672 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $479.78 or 0.00855127 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00051201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00075305 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00031645 BTC.

KeeperDAO Token Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.