Kemacoin (KEMA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.00

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded up 47% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. During the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kemacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Kemacoin has a market capitalization of $58,967.41 and approximately $5.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kemacoin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00038088 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001625 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003672 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000044 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Kemacoin Coin Profile

KEMA is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kemacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kemacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.