Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Short Interest Down 75.3% in March

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 75.3% from the February 28th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KRYAY traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.38. 6,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.74. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $152.75.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.701 per share. This is a positive change from Kerry Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Kerry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.70%.
Kerry Group Company Profile
Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.
