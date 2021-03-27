Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Short Interest Down 75.3% in March

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 75.3% from the February 28th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KRYAY traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.38. 6,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.74. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $152.75.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.701 per share. This is a positive change from Kerry Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Kerry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kerry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

