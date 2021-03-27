Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,552.76

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,552.76 ($33.35) and traded as high as GBX 2,614 ($34.15). Keywords Studios shares last traded at GBX 2,502 ($32.69), with a volume of 312,083 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keywords Studios currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,788.20 ($23.36).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 120.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,552.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,434.80.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. It offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

