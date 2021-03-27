KickToken (KICK) Hits One Day Volume of $2.01 Million

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. KickToken has a market capitalization of $6.42 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KickToken has traded up 125.6% against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00021267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00047931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.88 or 0.00613252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00064969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00023149 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

