Kin (KIN) Trading Up 39.1% This Week

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Kin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kin has traded 39.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kin has a total market cap of $333.83 million and $1.08 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00058528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.04 or 0.00231736 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00033542 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $483.98 or 0.00862460 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00049249 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007463 BTC.

Kin Profile

KIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

