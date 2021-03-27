Kind Ads Token Trading Up 169.6% Over Last Week (KIND)

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 37.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 27th. Kind Ads Token has a market capitalization of $202,255.09 and approximately $754.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded 169.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kind Ads Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00021319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00047848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.94 or 0.00615307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00065245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00022911 BTC.

About Kind Ads Token

Kind Ads Token (CRYPTO:KIND) is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kind Ads Token is kindads.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Kind Ads Token Coin Trading

