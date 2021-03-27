Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Market Cap Tops $2.01 Million

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $2.01 million and $5,854.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be bought for $0.0647 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

